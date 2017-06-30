Houston Hawkins Having Impressive Career at Spirit Lake

If you follow high school baseball in northwest Iowa there's no doubt you've heard of Houston Hawkins.

The Spirit Lake senior made history earlier this week in the Indians' win over Storm Lake by striking out his 300th batter.



"I knew coming in I only had four to go, so I kind of wanted to have a pretty good game going in, so I gave it all I got that night," said Hawkins.

Spirit Lake pitcher Houston Hawkins made history Monday night reaching a feat that's almost unheard of in today's game where pitch counts are regulated.

The right–hander recorded his 300th career strikeout.



"It's an unbelievable achievement, just looking back at other past guys that pitched in Spirit Lake starting in their eighth grade year, the highest in Spirit Lake history was 220, so that goes to show how unbelievable of an accomplishment it really is," said Paul Brown, Spirit Lake head coach.



"In high school, you don't see guys that throw like that, and that also have the different pitches that he has, the way he can throw them, and he's really good at hitting his spots," said Jac Radcliffe, Spirit Lake senior.

The senior reached number 300 in style throwing a one hitter and striking out a career high 14.

The success comes from a fastball that touches 90 miles an hour and a knee–buckling breaking ball.

"His curveball is nasty, it's a division one curveball, and it's an unbelievable strikeout pitch, and it gets a lot of people confused a lot of times," said Brown.

And Hawkins' head coach Paul Brown knows all too well about the mind games at the plate being one of those many strikeout victims.

"I faced him as an eighth grader, and him coming out as a coach really wrapped up that 300 strikeouts, kind of felt nice to get that off my shoulders, and now I'm just working toward the next strike, and the next strikeouts for the next hitters, and next teams, so it'll be a good feeling when I get the next one," said Hawkins.

His impressive career is reminiscent of another standout from northwest Iowa.

"I faced Matt Koch from Cherokee who's pitching in AAA right now. That's the only time I've seen a pitcher this dominant, I've seen plenty of really good pitchers, but I don't know if any of them have been as dominant as Houston has this season," said Brown.

Hawkins is following in his dad's footsteps and taking his talents to Iowa Central next season.

And hopes to wind up playing professional baseball just like his father.



Hawkins notched his 100th hit this season as well via a home run becoming the only player in Spirit Lake history with 300 K's and 100 hits.

