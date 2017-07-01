Fairmont Man Killed in Motorcycle-Car Crash

It happened just before 9:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont.
It happened just before 9:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont.
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious in and around work zones over the long holiday weekend
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious in and around work zones over the long holiday weekend
A 19-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges in connection with burglaries in Eagle Lake and Waseca.
A 19-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges in connection with burglaries in Eagle Lake and Waseca.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
For the last two years, the Peppers have dedicated the tournament to Lexi Kretsch, a Minnesota Vortex Pitcher and Waconia-native who tragically passed away two summers ago.
For the last two years, the Peppers have dedicated the tournament to Lexi Kretsch, a Minnesota Vortex Pitcher and Waconia-native who tragically passed away two summers ago.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.
Four people are arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Nicollet County.