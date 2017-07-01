Fairmont Man Killed in Motorcycle-Car Crash

A Fairmont man has died following a crash with a car.

It happened just before 9:15 Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by 50 year old Sherilyn Vonfeldt of Fairmont was heading East on Adams Avenue to turn North on Highway 15.

That's when she turned in front of the westbound motorcycle driven by 29 year old Dustin Halverson of Fairmont. The report says both vehicles had a green light.

The State Patrol says Halverson was not wearing a helmet and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The report says Vonfeldt and her passenger were not injured.

The State Patrol was assisted by Fairmont Police, Fairmont Fire and Rescue and Gold across Ambulance on the scene.

