Two Killed In Head-On Collision

Two people were killed in a semi versus car crash Friday on Highway 71 in Redwood County.

Around 3 p.m. the Minnesota State Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, 38-year-old Justin Ahrens of Morton, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a semi just west of County Road 2. Ahrens and his passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Olson of Redwood Falls, were both killed.

According to the patrol Ahrens was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Colin Grams of Bird Island, was transported to Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Redwood Fire, North Ambulance and Lower Sioux assisted on scene.

