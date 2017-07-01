Silks And Partner Acrobatics At The Park

Circus art is known to be inside, but Saturday the Aerial Affinity group decided to bring it to the park.



Saturday's lesson involved aerial silks and partner acrobatics.

For $25, these women got to learn and practice how to improve their skills.

Flexibility, strength, and balance were all on display as a number of techniques were performed.

Yet, the most important thing according to one of the teachers was to allow for people to get outside and gain interest into the art of circus.



Teacher Betty Harsma said today the purpose is to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer weather that we have in Minnesota. And also to provide an introduction and a forum for people to explore circus art.



Aerial Affinity is located in Saint Peter and offers classes like these as well as others throughout the year.