New Prague Add 3rd Largest Aquatic Facility in Minnesota

It's Opening Day in New Prague. No, not baseball but a brand new aquatic center.



10.2 million dollars and a year after breaking ground, this facility is now open to the public.

It's not your average community pool, this place has a number of different things everyone can enjoy.

From an obstacle course, to a lazy river, and even two 15 foot high climbing walls.

No surprise the anticipation brought a huge crowd to come see for themselves, and one of the people responsible for making this a reality says she's amazed at the response it's gotten so far.



Director of Community Educational Services Janelle Kirsch said it's just awesome to be able to see it all come together and really be able to open it up, have the community come and enjoy it. So far, a lot of happy faces, a lot of people that are really awed when they walk in here.

Although anyone can come to enjoy the amenities, the pool will also offer another opportunity for students and adults.

The New Prague Aquatic Center is USA–sanctioned which allows for high school, club and potentially NCAA meets to take place.



Aquatic Center Manager Bryce Bachman said between the high school team and the club team, we'll be able to host some large meets. Being the third largest aquatic center in the state, we'll be able to bring in some section meets with the high school. Maybe some club section or regional meets with the club team. We've got a lot of options bringing in about four, five, six hundred kids into a meet.

The swim club will be one of the many programs that the facility will offer and will also be coached by a former nationally ranked USA swimmer.

Former USA Swimmer Sarah Lefevre said when I saw it I cried, it's a beautiful facility. It has everything you could ever want or need.

With it only being day one, not all of the luxuries were on display.

For dive–in movies, an outside patio, volleyball net, aqua spins bikes and much more will be available in the near future.

For pricing, hours or any questions, you can visit their website at npaschools.org backslash aquatics center or New Prague Aquatic Center's Facebook Page.