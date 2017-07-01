Plane Lands in Bean Field

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Friday in Morton.



Shortly before 1 p.m. the Renville County Sheriff's Office received a report of a small aircraft in a field south of County Road 2 and west of US Highway 71.

A Deputy arrived and discovered a small plane had landed in a bean field. The pilot Harvey Buller, age 75 of Mountain Lake had been flying the aircraft north from Jackson when he encountered engine problems and needed to make an emergency landing.

Buller was not injured and the aircraft did not sustain any damage during the landing. The aircraft was eventually removed from the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

