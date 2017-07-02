One Injured In Overnight Crash

An early morning rollover sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, around 3:30 Sunday morning an SUV was traveling on Highway 169 in Sibley County near Highway 76 when it went off the road, entered the median and rolled.

The driver, 59-year-old Carol Wakefield of Inver Grover Heights was transported to Le Sueur Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 56-year-old Bruce Wakefield was not injured. The patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Sibley County Sheriff's Office, the Le Sueur Police Department and Le Sueur Ambulance all assisted on scene.

