Liquor Stores Can Now Sell On Sundays

For decades, there has been a prohibition on the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Now, residents of Minnesota are free to stock up.



At Cub Foods in Mankato, people were lining up before the store even opened to get a hold of their liquor.

Customers were also offered a free gift with any purchase, as part of the inaugural day.

Representatives from Bud Light and the Mankato Brewery also saw an opportunity to sample their beer, for those who flocked in.

According to one customer, she believes Sundays will be beneficial for those who work during the week.



Stacy Medina said I think it's nice to have in case you know they have like parties, or picnics or you know something. And people who do work during the week don't have time to get it during the week. So, the weekends are a great time to get it.



The bill came into effect Sunday morning and will allow stores to sell liquor between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the future.