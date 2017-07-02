Kids Pedal For Trophy

In Elysian, kids participated in an annual pedal tractor pull as part of the weekend's Fourth of July festivities.



Kids, ages 5 to 11 were given an opportunity to show off their lower body strength in the annual Pedal Tractor Pull.

Family and friends all lined up along the sidewalk to witness who would receive one of these shiny trophies.

Although some boys and girls did better than others, smiles filled up the event, including a can of Dr. Pepper given to the participant after his or her attempt.

One of the men responsible for putting this together, says this friendly competition is why people continue to come back each year.



Event Assistant Greg Lamont said It's fun to have the kids come in, competition between them. It gets the crowd into town for all the festivals and it gives the kids something to do.



Now, riding a tricycle doesn't seem all that difficult, but these machines are set up to get tougher the farther you go.

Weights are added to the back and move up toward the rider as he or she pedals down the track, eventually making it too heavy for a person to continue.

Yet, for one competitor, he didn't feel the need to stop until he got to the end, also known as a full pull.

That means he traveled a total of 33 feet and credits a special tactic for winning his age class.



10-year-old champion Keegan Kuball said don't stop until he tells you to stop.



With me set up down the middle of the finish line, the owner of the unique contraptions, Rick Scholbrock, decided that I should give it a try.



The kids made it look pretty easy. They did, they did...We'll see how this goes.



After trying it, I can tell you it's a lot harder than it looks.

These kids put on quite a display and if you'd like to know how you can have a pedal tractor pull like this set up at your event or town, visit kidpowerpedalpulls.com or contact Rick Scholbrock (641)-425-6211; email scholbrock@wctatel.net.