Spirit Lake Baseball Sets Sights On Postseason Play

The Spirit Lake, Iowa baseball team is gearing up for postseason play with the end of the regular season in sight.



Right now the Spirit Lake Indians are in the middle of the pack in the Lakes conference this season with a winning record right around the .500 mark …

But Spirit Lake could be a dangerous team come postseason with an ace that’s struck out more than 300 batters in his high school career.



“When we’ve got our bats going, we can be a pretty tough team to beat. Our defense and pitching have been there pretty much the entire season, but going forward. If we execute well, we’re a tough team to beat. The games that we’ve lost, six of them have been within two or three runs. At some point it’s been a frustrating season, but it’s been a really fun when the kids are starting to come into their own, some of the seniors are starting to get hot at the right time. Bottom of the lineup is starting to hit the ball, so these last couple of games have been fun to watch,” said Paul Brown, Spirit Lake head coach.



"It’s been pretty good, we’ve had our ups and downs, when we show up to play we are a tough team to beat. We have games where we’re off, but the games where we’re on, we’re on. Once we get the bats moving, and we get hits after hits, and the runs come in, We’re feeling pretty good,” said Jac Radcliffe, Spirit Lake senior.

The Indians are hoping those bats heat up just in time for District play.

