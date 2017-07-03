Central Emporium Sustains Minor Damage Following Fire

A fire Saturday, July 1 afternoon causes about $20,000 worth of damage to the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park.

According to the Arnolds Park–Okoboji Fire and Rescue, smoke was reported in a store above the Gardens restaurant just before 12:30 p.m.

A firefighter on scene at the time located the fire near a service entrance and used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire.

The fire department says it arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of the 9–1–1 call.

Most of the customers, business owners and employees at the Emporium had evacuated before crews arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined the cause was smoking materials catching trash on fire.

The damage was limited to the area where the fire started with minor smoke damage to the building and merchandise.

