Man Dies In Plane Crash Near Moorhead Airport

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Moorhead, MN -

Authorities say the pilot of small vintage plane died after crashing in a field near the Moorhead airport.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Mark Yaggie, of Breckenridge.

He was the only person in the plane.

Authorities were called about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

No further details have been released.

