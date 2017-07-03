Mankato Shogun Under Investigation

A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.

According to a search warrant filed in Blue Earth County by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, tax specialist began looking at Shogun Mankato in December last year, evaluating sales information between June 2009 and December 2016.

During that period, the Department of Revenue conducted eleven purchases, but only three were part of the restaurant's records.

Upon further investigations, investigators say there could be up to about 50,000 transactions allegedly deleted from the system.

Department of Revenue estimates that's about $2.2 million in unreported sales and more than $162,000 in loss taxes.

The warrant goes on to state, the Department of Revenue also suspects that cash sales have been deleted or suppressed in the restaurant's records and books.

Investigators carried out a search warrant of the restaurant last month, seizing computers, records and other items.

Shogun's Burnsville location has also been under investigation, and similar issues found.

--KEYC News 12