Man Charged For Mankato Morson-Ario VFW Burglary

A man convicted of numerous burglaries across the state of Minnesota has been charged for the break-in at the Morson-Ario VFW in Mankato last fall.

According to the complaint, 40-year-old Chad Michael Larson broke into the VFW on October 16.

Reports say he allegedly broke into the ATM where he took over 26 hundred dollars.

Larson is also alleged to have broken into the safe where he reportedly took $700.

Damage to both totaled nearly $4,000.

He is being charged on two counts felony of burglary for theft and property damage.

Larson also is facing burglary charges in two other counties.

