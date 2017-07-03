KEYC - Consolidated Communications Merges With FairPoint

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Consolidated Communications in Mankato announces Monday it completed the acquisition of FairPoint Communications.

The deal is valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

The acquisition expands the company’s fiber network to more than 36,000 fiber route miles across 24 states, making Consolidated Communications the ninth largest fiber provider in the U.S.

FairPoint operated in 17 states before the merger.

-KEYC News 12