Two Women Injured After Car Pins Them At Restaurant

Authorities say two Minneapolis women were seriously injured when they were struck by a car and pinned underneath it.

The women were among a group of six people who were dining outside a restaurant Saturday afternoon in Taylor Falls.

Authorities say a driver backed into their table, pushing them into an adjacent mini-golf course.

A 36-year-old woman was pinned under the car and was submerged in a stream that was part of the golf course. A 52-year-old woman also was pinned under the car but wasn't in the water.

Both women were airlifted to a St. Paul hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

