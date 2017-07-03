Man Charged in Robbinsdale Shooting Captured

Authorities say a man charged in a shooting death in Robbinsdale has been captured.

32-year-old Zittie Taylor, of St. Paul, was arrested at an undisclosed location Friday afternoon.

Taylor is due in court Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Jody T. Fry, of Chicago.

Authorities say Fry was leaving a gathering at his aunt's home just before midnight on June 18 when shots were fired. He was found dead in the vehicle, having been shot several times.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be disclosed.

-KEYC News 12