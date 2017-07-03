Safe Fourth For The Pets

While people may be excited to take in the rockets' red glare on July 4, it might be best to leave your four–legged friend at home.

It's a busy time of year at The Paw.

"The Fourth of July weekend is by far the busiest travel time for families, so here we see a lot of dogs boarding because a lot of families take vacations that Fido can't go with," The Paw General Manager Tanya Whitcomb said.

While many families are away exploring America the beautiful, others plan on staying closer to home and having their four-legged friend tag along on the Fourth.

While the festivities might be a welcome break for humans, dogs might not be jumping for all the day brings, and for many, it can be startling how the holiday ends.

Whitcomb said, "If you are going to go to a fireworks show, we recommend leaving your dog at home. Leaving them where they're comfortable and going to feel safe."

It's also advised to play calming music to help them relax and if they tag along to a show, get that exercise in early, so they're tuckered out in the evening.

There are other precautions owners can take with proper identification on dogs in case they run off and to make sure their collar is secure.

Whitcomb said, "You want to be able to slip two to three figures right underneath it, so it shouldn't be so loose so you can slide it over their heads."

But it's not just the explosive light show pet owners need to be on the lookout for.

Whitcomb said, "There's so many foods out there that can be very harmful to pets so if you are going to bring them to a BBQ or something, try to make sure all the food is far enough on the table that they're not going to be able to stick their nose up there and get a taste of it."

And to not leave them out of the party, bring a snack for them to chew on.

--KEYC News 12