Kamp Dels Provides Unique Summer Vacation Spot

There are many places in the state to spend the summer, and a campground in Waterville looks to be attracting a lot of people.



Kamp Dels is located just north of Sakatah Lake, yet this site offers much more than a place to stay.

It includes a petting zoo, catch and release pond, and water park.

All this is included with a one–time fee and you aren't required to stay the night.

You can just enjoy the amenities for the day if you prefer.

The area also offers many other recreational activities and thrives on the essence of family.



Employee Grant Pope said we're basically here to serve you. You know we want families to come out and have a great time, bring the kids out, make memories that last a lifetime. We really, we really try hard to be a family vacation destination, is what we look at it as.



For more information or where to book one of the 250 camp sites, you can visit Kamp Dels Facebook page or their website at kampdels.com