Healthy Growth Expected in Midwest, Plains States

A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.
An early morning rollover sent one person to the hospital.
It happened just before 9:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont.
Two people were killed in a semi versus car crash Friday on Highway 71 in Redwood County.
It's Opening Day in New Prague. No, not baseball but a brand new aquatic center.
A fire Saturday, July 1 afternoon causes about $20,000 worth of damage to the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park.
Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home
Authorities say two Minneapolis women were seriously injured when they were struck by a car and pinned underneath it.
