Authorities ID Body Pulled From Red River in Fargo

Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota, is that of a Moorhead, Minnesota man.

A person walking along the river on Saturday night spotted the body and called authorities. Crews pulled the body from the water near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

On Monday, police confirmed the body was that of 24-year-old Fanuel Asrat, who went missing while swimming in the river Thursday.

