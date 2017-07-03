Breckenridge Man Dies in Plane Crash Near Moorhead Airport

Authorities say the pilot of vintage airplane died after crashing in a field near the Moorhead Airport.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Mark Yaggie, of Breckenridge. He was the only person in the plane.

Authorities were called about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration's preliminary report says Yaggie was attempting to land at the Moorhead Airport. He was flying a North American T-28, a vintage military trainer.

-KEYC News 12