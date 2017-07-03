Old Expression Isn't Ideal for Most Farmers

You've heard the saying, "Knee High by the Fourth of July"...we're one day away from finding out if that's the truth and what it means for corn production.



Just outside of Lake Crystal the corn is quite a bit taller than that. One field in particular is shoulder high in some places and even taller in others. Most farmers are hoping their corn is taller than the old saying suggests.



"I think most farmers in Southern Minnesota, Northern Iowa are probably disappointed if their corn is only knee-high by the Fourth of July, now some years that happens. There's probably some in this area, farmers that got hit with the recent storms with hail probably got some that's a little shorter, if they had to replant some," farm management analyst Kent Thiesse said.



Thiesse says it isn't so much the height of the corn as it is the stage of development. Ideally, July is a very important month for production because that's when corn usually tassels and pollinates-which ultimately determines the ear size and yield.



"You usually like it to tassel and pollinate a little earlier, usually when we get later in July we tend to have a little hotter, a little drier weather, now that can vary from year to year," Thiesse added.



Minus the areas that were hit by severe storms, most fields right now are in pretty good shape, and expected to tassel in the next two to three weeks.



"We've got a chance at an average to above average corn crop going as we head into July. It's kind of halfway through the growing season here so we've got a lot of hurdles to cross yet to get to the finish line," Thiesse said.



A lot will depend on the temperature, warm during the day and cool at night are ideal growing conditions and will push the corn along a little faster.

