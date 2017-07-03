Area Band Members Open Thunder of Drums Competition

Blakeslee stadium at MSU Mankato filled up tonight with fans of Thunder of Drums.



Seven drum corps from around the country competed. Prior to the competition, members of twelve area high school bands kicked off the show with the national anthem.



"It feels humbling, like you can play like a big guy. It's what you'd do if you were in college, it's more professional level than just high school," St. Peter band member Kyle Fogal said.



This was the 27th year for the annual competition.

--KEYC News 12