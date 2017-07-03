Area Band Members Open Thunder of Drums Competition

A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.
It happened just before 9:15 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and Adams Avenue in Fairmont.
An early morning rollover sent one person to the hospital.
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
Two people were killed in a semi versus car crash Friday on Highway 71 in Redwood County.
Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home
It's Opening Day in New Prague. No, not baseball but a brand new aquatic center.
Pull out your calendars and mark down September 22nd, Tanner Family fans. The date is not only the 30th anniversary of Full House, it will be the Season 3 premiere date of Fuller House.
