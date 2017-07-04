State Representative Debra Hilstrom Enters Race For Attorney General

Democratic state representative and prosecutor Debra Hilstrom, of Brooklyn Center, has become the latest candidate to enter the race for Minnesota attorney general.

Hilstrom joins two other Democrats who've gotten into the race in case Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson doesn't seek re-election. Swanson is seen as a potential candidate for governor. Hilstrom, former state Rep. Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley and current Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul have all said they'll drop out if Swanson doesn't step down.

Hilstrom has served in the House since 2001. She says her experience as a lawmaker and Anoka County prosecutor make her "uniquely qualified" to be attorney general should Swanson not run.

Former Eagan state lawmaker Doug Wardlow and Ramsey attorney Harry Niska are in the race on the Republican side.

