Lacing Up For Good This Fourth

This Independence Day, Fairmont runners showed their true colors...literally.

Everyone from one-month-old babies to 85-year-olds participated in today's Color Dash 5k for Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.

While the run is meant for fun there is a serious aspect that goes along with it. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a support center for military families. The organization supports families during their time of service or in case of a crisis. Active military members kicked off the race leading the pack with the others following in their wake, as a show of symbolism for community support.



"We are in an uprising of patriotism so the military families they see how much they are appreciated and it also gives the community an opportunity to show their appreciation. So it's a tenfold and everybody just comes together much better than years ago and we are so fortunate that we are in a country that we can think of our freedoms and that's why we chose today and it will always be on this day," Chairperson for Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Tamara Plumhoff said.



Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated back to Yellow Ribbon. Funds are used throughout the year for military families in crisis, banquets and their annual Operation Military Child every April.

--KEYC News 12