1 Person Dead, 2 Injured in Northern Iowa Rollover Crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa.

The Winneshiek County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Justin Vincek died at the scene of the crash around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on a county road.

Authorities say 24-year-old Casey Buxengard was driving a sports utility vehicle east at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled several times across a field, coming to rest on its side. Buxengard and Vincek were ejected.

Another passenger, 26-year-old Lindsey Buxengard, was able to crawl out of the SUV after the crash. Lindsey and Casey Buxengard were taken to a hospital.

All of the victims were from Spring Grove, Minnesota.

-KEYC News 12