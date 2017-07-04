24-Year-Old Man Dies in Drive-By Shooting in Richfield

Police say one person has died in a drive-by shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield.

The shooting happened near 64th Street and 4th Avenue just before midnight Monday night.

Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting was a 1990s gray minivan with a sliding door on the driver's side. They say four people were inside, and four or five shots were fired.

Richfield Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

-KEYC News 12