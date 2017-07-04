Minor Leaguer Charged With Punching Guest at Minnesota Hotel

A minor league baseball player has been charged with assault for allegedly punching a wedding guest in the face at a hotel where his team was staying for a series against the St. Paul Saints.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports 24-year-old Anthony Craig Cheky, of Portage, Indiana, was charged Monday with third-degree felony assault. He was an outfielder with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, who were in St. Paul for a three-game weekend series.

The complaint says the victim was at a wedding reception when a man he didn't know walked up and punched him in the face unprovoked. He suffered a broken nose.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the RailCats released Cheky, who was benched for Sunday's game.

Court records don't list an attorney for him.

