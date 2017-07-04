North Korea Announces Most Successful Missile Launch Yet

All cheers from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after his country's latest missile test. This one, a potential game–changer.

State television reported it was a Hwasong–14 Intercontinental ballistic missile – a North Korean first. U.S. officials now say all indications are that it was an ICBM.

The missile flew for nearly 40 minutes, reaching an altitude of about 1,500 miles before splashing into the Sea of Japan, roughly 600 miles from the launch site.

And with a potential range of 4,000 miles it's capable of reaching Alaska.

Georgetown University's Matthew Kroenig said, "It's not much further than that for the 10,000 miles or so for it to reach New York or Washington, D.C. So North Korea is on pace to have a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States."

President trump has reportedly warned China the U.S. will act on its own if Beijing doesn't tighten economic pressure on North Korea, but the president's options for going it alone are limited.





Fmr. CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell said, "There's very little you can do except sanction him every time he does something and build our missile defenses"

Even direct talks with the north are unlikely to result in a nuclear free North Korea.

CARNEGI-TSINGHUA's Tong Zhao said, "There is no way North Korea is going to abandon its nuclear weapons in the near term. In other words, de-nuclearization in the near term is impossible."

China and Russia issued a joint statement Tuesday calling for all parties to come to the negotiating table.





China and Russia are proposing the US and South Korea refrain from joint military exercises in the region in exchange for a halt on North Korean tests. That's likely a non–starter for the U.S. since the military forces are there to protect American allies in the region.

