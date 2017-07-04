Saint Peter Puts On Annual 4th of July Celebration

All over the country, people are celebrating our nation's birth and a few thousand have made their way to Saint Peter.



An estimated 10,000 residents lined the streets of Saint Peter to be a part of the Independence Day festivities.

Area police and fire departments gave those in attendance a sample of some sirens, while the kids enjoyed the candy being thrown their way.

And of course a salute to the veterans who have sacrificed their lives for our sovereignty.

Some performers even had a little fun while riding down the route of the parade.

The city of Saint Peter has been putting this event on for 47 years and it gives them a chance to extend an invitation and show both newcomers and returners what this holiday can provide.



Saint Peter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee said this is our chance to welcome people from the area and say come on in, enjoy our hospitality. There's food, there's entertainment. This parade is so exciting.



Resident Diana Fitzpatrick said it brings in lots of people, it's good for the businesses and it's just a wonderful old fashioned family 4th of July celebration, it's awesome. I love the parade, I love the kids getting candy. It's fun to see everybody pull together, you know as a country. We're patriotic and we're thankful for our freedoms.



Owner of B. Concessions Ted Bergstrom said this is an event where truly, people are truly happy to celebrate the 4th of July. They're just in a good mood, they want a picnic, there's people all over just relaxing. It's a lot of fun, people really enjoy it.



Following the parade, a picnic in the park allows for everybody to eat and socialize alongside some entertainment.

Which in turn helps out local and private businesses, with the number having increased from 35 to 50 vendors since last year.

Of course, as with tradition, the finale ends with a colorful display of fireworks, lighting up the Minnesota sky.