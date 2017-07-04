Potentially Last Independence Day Festivity In Vernon Center

Fourth of July brings excitement and celebration to communities nationwide, but one town might be seeing its festivities coming to an end.



Since 1976, Vernon Center has put on an annual Independence Day event.

Bringing in hundreds from around the area to enjoy food and activities for all to enjoy.

Although the car show and fireworks have maintained its popularity, a lack of help could possibly bring an end to this patriotic tradition.



Event Organizer Susan Geifer said we don't want it to end, but as of right now we just don't have the volunteers. It takes a lot of people and we do have people that are stepping up, which is a good thing.



As of right now, this will be the last year Vernon Center puts on a Fourth of July celebration.

However, with some extra help they may be able to continue to bring families and friends together to enjoy the red, white, and blue next summer.