Farm Forward: Fighting Ragweed With Narrower Rows And Late Tilling

When giant ragweed takes hold in a soybean field, it can be devastating . The weed easily overtakes the crop, stealing sunshine and water, pretty much eliminating any hope of a yield in affected areas.

Ragweed has built up a resistance to herbicide, meaning farmers need alternative methods.



"Giant ragweed is an early emerging weed. Very competitive. Soybeans hardly have a chance. If we can do some spring tillage in these areas, let some of those ragweed come up - take care of them with tillage, then plant soybeans - we've got a lot better chance."

Letting the ragweed germinate and sprout, then plowing it under, and then planting soybeans works very effectively in wiping out the problem.



But researchers have found an even more successful method.

"The theory being that soybeans planted in narrow rows will cover the ground more quickly. Shade out competitive weeds. It's been well documented that yields are better in narrow row soybeans. Plant population in the hundreds of thousands. In ten inch rows, that covers weeds easier than 30 inch rows."

That finding has one very large, very expensive caveat.

Corn does need the full 30 inch spacing, meaning if you wanted to go the close row soybean route, you'd need another set of farm implements to make it happen - which would be cost prohibitive, at least for now.

Science can't solve everything.

