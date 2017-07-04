The Revolutionary Spirit Throughout Southern Minnesota

[Editor's note: This story originally aired July 4th 2016.]

The Fourth of July is so jam-packed with Americana, you can easily overlook the fact that the sights and sounds of the celebration of our nation's independence are immediately associated just by saying a date on the calendar.

But the honors and mementos are with us year round.



The Founding Fathers of the United States of American have a truly out-sized presence in our lives. Whenever we buy something, where ever we may be going, where we educate our children. It's everywhere.

We wouldn't be Minnesota if we didn't mix our patriotism with our lakes. From Lake General Washington to Lake Author of the Declaration of Independence Jefferson, down to creator of our Constitution Madison Lake.

And let's stretch this little theme even thinner - Lake Francis (Scott Key) sort of counts. That's War of 1812 history, but also the Star Spangled Banner, so I say let's throw it in.

We can even get a little French in our Independence Day spirit. Gilbert du Motier, better known to history, and America, as General Lafayette, who helped secure the surrender of Cornwallis, precipitating the end of the Revolutionary War, now a town along Highway 15 with a picturesque main street.

Paul Revere and his famous ride warning of the British invasion is remembered in Revere, Minnesota. Just because. His far more important compatriot, the un-poetically named Israel Bissell, relegated to our vacuum cleaners.

240 years later and we're still consumed by the history of our beginning. Few of us can even understand the world at the time of America's founding. Heck, we here in Minnesota... we weren't even part of it yet.

But it's everywhere. And whatever differences we may have developed over the years, or how much we might pretend otherwise, the bombs bursting in air and the star spangled banner waving over the land of the free and the home of the brave still forges an odd sense of unity in all 300+ million of us.

-- KEYC News 12.