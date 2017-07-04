KEYC - MoonDogs Celebrate Holiday with Win Over Honkers

The Mankato MoonDogs celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a Northwoods League match-up against the Rochester Honkers.
The MoonDogs beat the Honkers 6-5. Mankato returns to action Wednesday. The squad hosts Thunder Bay at 1:05PM.