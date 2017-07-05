Three Injured In Martin County Crash

Three people are injured in an accident in Martin County. It happened just before 11 last night.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
Fourth of July brings excitement and celebration to communities nationwide, but one town might be seeing its festivities coming to an end.
Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a deadly ATV crash in Becker County of northwestern Minnesota
A Mankato restaurant is under investigation for alleged tax evasion.
