Three Injured In Martin County Crash

Three people are injured in an accident in Martin County.

It happened just before 11 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Luis Reniel Rodriguez Burgos was eastbound on State Street in Fairmont turning onto Prairie Avenue.

Burgos turned in front of another vehicle, driven by 56-year-old, Troy Kakeldey, of Fairmont.

Authorities say Kakeldey struck Burgos’s vehicle, and was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

Burgos and his passenger, and Kakeldey suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The other driver was not injured.