THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant.

Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "Pregnancy is a stress on your body and if you're in the very healthiest state that you can possibly be everything is going to go well."

Inactivity, obesity or being overweight can make it more difficult to have a baby.

Dr. Denke says, "If you're not exercising starting an exercise program is excellent. If you're not eating a healthy diet, starting to change those healthy diets and get those fruits and vegetables in, that high fiber, watch your sugar intake."

Adding that you should consult your doctor on any preexisting medical conditions."

Dr. Denke says, "Elevated blood pressure or pre diabetes it is very likely that those things are going to develop during the pregnancy and could complicate the pregnancy leading to pre–term delivery or other more serious complications."

Talk to your doctor about current medications to make sure they are compatible with a pregnancy and make sure all of your immunizations are up to date.

Tune in to KEYC News 12 at 5 and 10 on Thursday July, 13 where we will be covering the topic of pregnancy myths.

--KEYC News 12