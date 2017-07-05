Mankato Woman Charged With Wrongfully Obtaining Public Assistance

A Mankato woman is charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities began investigating 41-year-old Akelo Agwa, of Mankato, back in March.

Agwa is accused of not reporting her employment from October 2016 through March of 2017, causing her to receive overpayments of public assistance benefits.

Investigators allege that Agwa received over $1600 dollars in public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services that she wasn't eligible for.

She is charged with one count of wrongfully obtaining assistance, one count of public assistance declaration and one count of theft.

Her court appearance is set for July 27.