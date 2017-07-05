Minnesota Man Faces 10th Offense For Drunken Driving

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.

A trooper stopped Lawrence LaPole, of Rosemount, around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in Elk Mound, Wisconsin. He was charged with drunken driving, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and following another vehicle too closely.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says LaPole was taken to Mayo Health in Menomonie for a blood draw then was booked into the Dunn County jail.

Court records show that La Pole has a long list of driving violations, including felony convictions for drunken driving, dating to 1989. Documents do not list an attorney for LaPole.