MIDDAY EXPERT: Food, Money Donations Needed At ECHO Food Shelf

Marcia Olauson with ECHO Food Shelf joined us this Midday to talk about the need for donations during the summer months. She said in May, ECHO Food Shelf gave out 154,00 lbs in food and that's expected to be higher this month. ECHO also serves 1570 families in need, and has seen additional 300 new families since the beginning of April. Olauson says 42% of those that get food from ECHO are children.

You can help those in need by donating cash and non-perishable food items at the North Mankato Fun Days parade this Saturday, July 8, as we Pile It On for the ECHO Food Shelf. The Pile It On tradition began in 1993 and has allowed for the collection of over 74,000 pounds of non-perishable items and over $47,600 in cash donations.