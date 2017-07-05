Preliminary Data: 3 Motorcyclists Killed, 500 DWI Arrests Made Over Holiday Weekend

KEYC - Preliminary Data: 3 Motorcyclists Killed, 500 DWI Arrests Made O

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Three people are killed and more than 500 are arrested for a DWI over the holiday weekend across the state.
Preliminary data from The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety found police officers arrested 503 drivers between 6 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. this morning.
Along with those arrested, there were three motorcyclists killed in crashes over the holiday.
Authorities suspect one of the fatal motorcycle crashes involved alcohol.