American Red Cross Experiencing Critical Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and save lives as it encounters a critical blood shortage.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems Lab Operations Supervisor, Sheila Hoy says, "Being that we're a regional medical center and we do have traumas here when those situations arise it becomes a critical thinking where you have to go what if I don't have enough blood or what are the types of blood I can give to that patient.”

The Red Cross says blood donations have dropped in the last few months, with about 61,000 fewer donations than needed.

Blood Drive Coordinator, Judy Argetsinger says, "I think we really gotta get some of the younger people in to give blood. People as young as 17 can give blood. They need a parent's signature.”

Hoy says, "Our cancer patients do require blood sometimes for their treatments. Sometimes you might not even realize that you need blood and you come in as a patient and end up getting blood why. So it's just unexpected things in your life that you need blood for."

The summer months often lead to a shortage in donations, and this year is no exception.

Argetsinger says, "People get busy. They don't think about it unless somebody in their family or a friend needs blood so it just makes it more difficult I think."

The Red Cross says nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled around the 4th of July...compared to the weeks before and after the holiday.

And when you donate, a majority of the blood helps out people in your region.

Hoy says, "68 percent of the blood actually stays in our region so you helping your neighbor, your coworker, it's a great feeling."

Take some time out of your day and donate.

Hoy says, "You're making a huge impact. You're a hero, in fact for some people lives 30 minutes out of your day can save a life."

For more information on scheduled blood drives visit www.redcross.org.

--KEYC News 12