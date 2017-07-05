Iowa DNR Announces Layoffs

Three people are injured in an accident in Martin County. It happened just before 11 last night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Minnesota man for drunken driving, which would be his 10th offense if convicted.
A Mankato woman is charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance from Blue Earth County Human Services. According to the criminal complaint, authorities began investigating 41-year-old Akelo Agwa, of Mankato, back in March.
Authorities say a central Minnesota man fell to his death through his home's second-level sliding door, which does not have a patio or deck on the other side.
Reports of carp washing ashore at one area lake have residents concerned.
Minnesota bed and breakfast owners who say they follow tax and permitting rules that some Airbnb hosts skirt around are angered by the company's growth in rural Minnesota.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa
Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a deadly ATV crash in Becker County of northwestern Minnesota
