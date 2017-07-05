I-35W in Burnsville and Bloomington to Close For Weekend

A busy stretch of freeway south of Minneapolis will be closed this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 35W starting at 10 p.m. Friday in Burnsville and Bloomington for bridge removal, repaving and other maintenance.

The 86th Street Bridge is being replaced with a bridge that's 2 feet higher because tall trucks keep slamming into it.

Northbound I-35W will be closed between the Interstate 35 split in Burnsville and Interstate 494 in Bloomington. Southbound 35W will fully close from I-494 to 90th Street in Bloomington and remain a single lane from 90th to where 35W joins Interstate 35E in Burnsville.

Traffic will be detoured onto 35E and Cedar Avenue/Highway 77.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

