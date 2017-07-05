Authorities ID 14-Month Old Boy Who Drowned in Maple Grove

Authorities have named the 14-month-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Maple Grove.

The Hennepin County medical examiner identified him Wednesday as Gavin Reid Dennision.

The sheriff's department says emergency responders were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday. They found Gavin unconscious and administered first aid. The boy was pronounced dead at Maple Grove Hospital about 45 minutes later.

-KEYC News 12