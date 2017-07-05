Crime Data Helps Law Enforcement With Trends

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension releases a look at crime numbers for 2016.

The Uniform Crime Report compiles data from local law enforcement to meet state and federal requirements, breaking it down by county and agency.

The annual report for 2016 shows violent crimes increased less than one percent across the state, but murders dipped 23 percent compared to 2015.

For the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the numbers are in line what they’ve seen in the past.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Barta says, “When we look back at 2016, 15, 14 especially, the trends seem pretty consistent. You know, there’s not a lot of variance in those three years at least.”

Last year, the county had about 6,000 crimes reported for the data, with 56 percent cleared, which means an arrest or referral for prosecution, but there are exceptions.

Barta says, “Most obvious example would probably be like a murder-suicide, where you know who the offender is. It’s a full investigation identifies who’s responsible for the incident but because they’re perished, they’re no longer alive, they’re not able to be prosecuted for that offense.”

In Brown County, of the almost 1,000 crimes, there was a cleared rate of 68 percent, the same as in 2015.

Nicollet County saw 79 percent cleared of the nearly 1,700 crimes, an increase from 71 percent in 2015.

The data helps provide law enforcement with a look at trends as to where additional resources might be needed.

But it also serves a role on the state level, with information lawmakers can use to shape legislation and funding including recently to fight human trafficking.

Rep. Jack Considine (DFL- Mankato) said, “It was something a lot of people in Minnesota didn’t know was happening. In fact, it seemed like no one knew how extensive it was, but with that data, we’ve been able to attack that problem.”

According to the report, last year saw a significant increase in arrest for human trafficking for commercial sex from 119 in 2015 to 235 in 2016.

The BCA says that was in large part because authorities are carrying out sting operations.

And when it comes to solving cases, the communities law enforcement serves play a big role.

Barta says, “Very challenging role for us to come into any situation to conduct a criminal investigation at all without if we don’t have cooperation from folks that are involved in it. Certainly again, we feel supported by the community, when we’re working an investigation, large or small.”

The report also says property crimes across Minnesota saw a sizable decrease of about four percent.

BCA submits the data to the FBI’s reporting process.

The full report can be found at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ooc/news-releases/Pages/BCA-Releases-2016-Uniform-Crime-Report.aspx

--KEYC News 12