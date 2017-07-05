Sesquicentennial Party Preps At MSU

Minnesota State University Mankato is preparing for a big party as the 150th anniversary is about a year away.

Founded in 1868 as the Mankato Normal School, it started with 27 students.

That has now grown to a student population of more than 15,000.

Planning for the 150th birthday began in 2015 and will see event starting this school year.

It will be part of about 14 months of celebration, combining with existing athletic and academic events.

Co-Chair of MSU-Mankato Sesquicentennial and Theater and Dance Department Chair Paul Hustoles said, “Each college will have what we’re calling a signature event, and of course there are regular athletic events and all of that, but we’ll be branding it with the sesquicentennial logo. We’ll also have displays at each one of these. The archivists in our library are going insane capturing all the institutional memory.”

The celebration will culminate on October 7, 2018, one the same day the first class was held back in 1868.

The university is scheduled to launch a web page for the 150th anniversary in August.

--KEYC News 12