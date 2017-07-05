Food Shelf in Need of Donations

Summertime is always the lowest time for donations at the ECHO Food Shelf. Whether it be residents going on vacation or just believing there isn't as much a need in the summer months.

But that isn't the case. Once a week during the summer, families are able to go into a separate part of the food shelf and choose food for their children who are normally in school, creating additional expenses ECHO doesn't usually face.



"You put that together with this summer, it seems like we have so many more people, so many more families in need instead of it getting better, it's getting much worse," ECHO Food Shelf Board Member Marcia Olauson said.



In May alone 1,500 families were served through the food shelf...that's 154,000 pounds of food in just one month.



"Most of the people do not come every month even. Lots of families are just in desperate need once or twice a year when they come," Olauson added.



ECHO spends 97% of every dollar donated on food. One dollar given can buy $5 worth of food.



"Sometimes our bill for eggs and milk will be $7,000 in a month and yet it's important that the children receive the milk and that people have eggs for protein," Olauson said.



Coming up this weekend is a chance for the community to make donations in one spot. During the Fun Days parade volunteers will collect cash and non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf.



"This is here, this is 100% local you are helping your next door neighbor, you may not know it but you may very well be helping them," Olauson said.



Since its beginning in 1993, the tradition has collected nearly 75,000 pounds of food and over $47,000 in cash donations.

