Ready For Fun Days!?!

Avid parade goers are staking out their claims along the Fun Days parade route.

The first blanket down on Lake Street was spotted yesterday, and the race is now on.

The route starts on Lake Street, around Lakeview Avenue, travels south to Belgrade, where it makes a left turn, traveling through town until another left on Range Street.

The early birds are getting a three day head start on the Saturday parade, which starts at 11 o'clock.

Meanwhile, the Family Fun Show carnival is moving into town and setting up.

The Mankato-based crew will have the rides and attractions up and running tomorrow, when it opens to the public at 4 o'clock.

"Family Fun Shows has been doing it since 1996. I've been doing it on and off since 1969. I was a ball boy. Started making a buck a day," owner Greg Hughes said.

It's the busy season for Hughes' outfit.

They just got done with a Fourth of July celebration in Annandale.

They'll run through ten o'clock on Sunday night, then head on down to Minnesota Lake for Festag on Tuesday.

When they're up and running, they'll start with wristband night starting at six o'clock, and pick up at noon the rest of the way.

All part of a long time tradition.

"I love Wheeler Park. We have family coming from all over. It's class reunion too. I love a community of this size. I can go to the big city or the small town, but there's nothing like Mankato. Get everything you need and still be a smaller town," Hughes said.

