Mavs and Huskies to Face-Off on 2018 HDM

The MSU men's hockey team will be featured in the 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities.

The Mavericks face St. Cloud State on January 20th at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

That contest will be broadcast on FOX Sports North Plus for the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by Wells Fargo.

The line-up includes a full day of hockey beginning at 9AM, with a total of five games taking place in St. Cloud and St. Paul, concluding with the Wild game against the Lightning at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Maverick women competed in Hockey Day Minnesota last year, falling 2-1 to St. Cloud State.